Ballance ruled out of second Test against West Indies

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

GARY Ballance has been ruled of Zimbabwe’s second Test cricket match against West Indies which got underway at Queens Sports Club today.

A statement from Zimbabwe Cricket stated that Ballance, who scored 137 not out in his Test debut for Zimbabwe has been unwell for some days with a headache.

“Gary Ballance will sit out Zimbabwe’s second Test match against the West Indies which gets underway this Sunday at Queens Sports Club due to a migraine headache. “The batter, who scored a century in the first drawn game, has been feeling unwell for the past few days and could not fully recover in time to play this time round,” read the statement. In his place, Milton Shumba comes into the playing eleven in one of the three changes made by Zimbabwe for the second Test.

All-rounder Donald Tiripano comes in for his 16th Test and fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga comes in for his five-day cricket debut. West Indies have made one change for the second Test, Shannon Gabriel in for Kemar Roach. After the two teams drew the first Test, it means whoever wins the second five-day contest wins the series. Zimbabwe playing XI: Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (captain), Tafadzwa Tsiga (wicketkeeper), Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29