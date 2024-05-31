Ballot box goes missing in South Africa

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

SOUTH Africa’s Electoral Commission says there is a ballot box that went missing in transit from a voting station in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement the Electoral Commission said the box contained ballots that have been “counted, reconciled and validated.”

“The Electoral Commission appeals to citizens in and around Ward 14 uMhlathuze, in KwaZulu-Natal, to be on the lookout for an IEC branded ballot box that went missing in transit from the voting station Matamzana Dube School in VD 43412767, KZN282, uMhlathuze, to the municipal electoral office for storage. The ballots in the box have been counted, reconciled and validated,” the Electoral Commission posted on their X page.

“The Electoral Commission is required, by law, to store ballots cast in general elections for a period of six months. Furthermore, the IEC appeals to anyone who finds the ballot box to return it to us. Citizens are reminded that anyone found to be in possession of ballots is liable to criminal prosecution.”