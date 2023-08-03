Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC coach Baltemar Brito says his side is not thinking of the Chibuku Super Cup yet as they are fully focused on their next league game against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium on Saturday.

Bosso were drawn to face Bulawayo Chiefs in the first round of the competition.

The tie is not spiced up by the fact that it’s a Bulawayo derby, but Bosso may be on a revenge mission after they were knocked out by the same side in quarterfinals last year.

Asked on his thoughts on facing Chiefs, Brito said: “Our focus is ZPC Kariba. We don’t want to think about Bulawayo Chiefs now. We will start thinking about them on Monday.”

Bulawayo Chiefs are the Chibuku Super Cup defending champions after edging Herentals 1-0 in last season’s final.

Games for round one of the country’s knockout tournament will be played during the weekend of 12-13 August, while the quarter-finals are set for September 23-24.

The semi-finals are penciled for October 28-29 while the final will be played on November 25.

Another potentially explosive encounter will be the meeting of Dynamos and Simba Bhora also in the first round.

The competition’s preliminary round of the matches is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Sheasham will take on Black Rhinos while Yadah Stars take on Cranborne Bullets. Winners will progress to the first round of the country’s biggest knockout competition.

Chibuku Super Cup first round draw:

Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs, Ngezi Platinum v Triangle United, Manica Diamonds v Sheasham/Black Rhinos, Dynamos v Simba Bhora, Chicken Inn v Green Fuel, FC Platinum v Yadah/ Cranborne Bullets, Caps United v Hwange, Herentals v ZPC [email protected]