Band Fusion’s Paul Maseko solidifies engagement with single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

POPULAR Band Fusion bass guitarist Paul Maseko who recently got engaged to fiancée Ashirley Mapanzure is over the moon, something that has ignited a spark to honour the lady with a single.

Maseko went down on his knee last Friday at a cozy affair at a local restaurant in the city to propose to Mapanzure, an administrative officer.

The musician who is known for strumming tunes at various gigs said having a soulmate has even pushed him to expand his music as he is planning his first solo work.

“Last week my happiest moment in life happened as I proposed to my lovely girlfriend who is now my fiancée.

Having met last year, I fell in love and already felt it was everlasting after having gone for an outing. Proposing has pushed me to start working on my first single,” said Maseko.

He said he hopes to release the single that he is working on alongside Amalobolo hit-maker Samuzik by December.

“The track that’s about how I met my love and our love, in general, is in the Afro-jazz genre. Working with such talent (Samuzik), we hope to dish out a tune that will be something to dance to. I want to be remembered as a bassist of all time and to be someone who laid a bass for many artistes abroad and locally,” he said.

Maseko’s artistic career dates back to when he was a roadshow DJ with Radio Dialogue. In 2017, he joined the Band Fusion, a local all-male crew that has over the years changed the game in the entertainment scene. — @mthabisi_mthire