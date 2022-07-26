Bangladesh announce squads for Zimbabwe tour

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) have confirmed the schedule for the upcoming limited overs series against Bangladesh that gets underway in Harare this weekend.

The two sides will square off in three ODI matches and three T20 matches.

All matches are set for Harare Sports Club.

The first T20 is scheduled for Saturday with the second match scheduled for Sunday. The series will conclude on Tuesday. The ODI matches are set for August 5, 7 and 10.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board have since announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Zimbabwe. T20I skipper Mahmudullah has been rested from the side following his bad patch in the format.

Wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan has been made Bangladesh’s T20I captain, but only for the upcoming three-match series.

The apex board also decided to rest the senior duo of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan, who had earlier taken leave from the entire white-ball tour.

Notably, Mahmudullah led Bangladesh in 43 T20Is, the most by any Bangladesh captain in the format winning 16 and losing 26 games.

Bangladesh Squads for Zimbabwe tour

T20I: Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan(C), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehedy Hasan Miraz, Parvez Hossain Emon

ODI: Tamim Iqbal C), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam,Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto Mehedy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam

