Bangladesh armed forces delegation in Zimbabwe for Study Tour

Online Writer

A DELEGATION of 20 members from the Bangladesh Armed Forces is in Zimbabwe for a study tour that will conclude on September 19, 2024.

The delegation comprises personnel from Bangladesh’s Army, Air Force, and Navy, and is led by Brigadier General A. K. M. Sazodul Islam.

To kick off the tour, the delegation visited the iconic Great Zimbabwe Monuments, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that holds significant historical and cultural value. This visit serves not only as a cultural exchange but also as a means to strengthen ties between the two nations.

The study tour aims to enhance the security systems of both countries through collaborative learning and sharing of best practices. Engagements like these are crucial for fostering military cooperation and understanding, thereby contributing to regional stability.

This initiative reflects a growing partnership between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in defence and security matters, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in addressing contemporary security challenges.