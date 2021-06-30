Bangladesh arrives for cricket series

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BANGLADESH have arrived in Harare ahead of their full series against Zimbabwe in which the two sides will square off in a one-off Test, three ODIs and three T20Is at the Harare Sports Club.

The Tigers had a Covid-19 test upon arrival in Harare and are expected to hold their first training session on Thursday.

In the first phase, all 18 members of the Bangladesh Test squad left Dhaka, while the ODI players will leave Dhaka on July 9, and the T20Is players fly in on July 16.

Rangana Herath and Ashwell Prince, the newly-appointed Bangladesh’s spin-bowling and batting consultants, respectively are part of the squad that arrived in Harare on Wednesday.

Bangladesh last toured Zimbabwe in 2013. Originally, two Test matches were scheduled to be played during the tour, but one was removed and replaced with an extra T20I game.

All matches will be played behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club, with no spectators allowed in the ground as part of the pandemic protocols that Zimbabwe Cricket has put in place in the fight against Covid-19.

The lone Test will run from July 7-11.

Bangladesh will conclude the tour with T20I matches set for July 23, 25 and 27. But of significance is the three-match ODI series, which forms part of the ICC Super League serving as the main route for qualification for the 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India.

The tourists are scheduled to play a two-day practice match this coming weekend as well as another warm-up game on July 14, two days ahead of the ODI series.

Bangladesh Test squad:

Muminul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Shdman Islam, Saif Hassan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehedy Hasan Miraz, Taizul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Rahi, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam. – @innocentskizoe