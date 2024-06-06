Bank injects US$100 million into mining sector

Prosper Ndlovu, [email protected]

FINANCIAL services institution, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe pumped US$100 million towards the mining sector in 2023, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to support Zimbabwe’s economic growth.

The bank’s chief executive, Mr Solomon Nyanhongo told delegates who attended the recent Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe 2024 Annual Conference in Victoria Falls that their institution has supported several mining projects from inception by providing tailored financial solutions that enabled their projects to overcome significant hurdles.

“In 2023 alone we availed facilities of over US$100 million to mines and their ecosystems. Stanbic Bank is committed to supporting solutions that ensure sustainable practices and preserve our environment,” he said.

Apart from directly supporting mining projects, the Standard Bank Group subsidiary has hosted the Chamber of Mines presidential gala dinner for the last decade.

Mr Nyanhongo said Stanbic takes pride in the fact that hosting the event brings up thought provoking and constructive discussions and solutions to the prevailing challenges in the mining sector.

“We are pleased that each year brings new discussions and discoveries. This year, the focus on topical issues within the mining space includes sustainability and environmental preservation,” he said.

Mrs Nyanhongo said Stanbic Bank was cognisant of the fact that all stakeholders in the mining sector need to put their shoulder to the wheel to achieve maximum growth.

He said the mining industry was a critical economic pillar, adding that players in the sector should take advantage of the relationship with its parent company, Standard Bank Group, which has been in existence for over 161 years.

The group has a presence in 20 African countries and has weathered many storms in addition to experiencing both booming and turbulent times within the mining industry.

“To foster local growth, we also leverage on our connection with ICBC to aid Zimbabwean clients in importing quality machinery and chemicals from China. This partnership is a testament to Stanbic Bank’s global reach and local impact,” said Mr Nyanhongo.

He said the experience the institution has, bodes well for establishing mutually beneficial partnerships with mining stakeholders to overcome challenges.

Mr Nyanhongo said Stanbic Bank prides itself in offering bespoke solutions tailored to the unique needs of different economic players riding on its capabilities locally and internationally.

He said Stanbic has adequate strength, experience and partnerships to structure deals across borders, providing unmatched support within the country and beyond.

“By working together, we can unlock the full potential of the mining sector and its value chain, driving sustainable growth and development across Africa and beyond,” said Mr Nyanhongo.

He noted that Africa was a significant producer of numerous key minerals and boasts abundant reserves of these minerals.

Among the major mining countries on the continent, Zimbabwe stands out as a key player and mining plays a crucial role in the advancement of our continent, driving economic growth, creating jobs and fostering development. In Zimbabwe, the mining sector has been a cornerstone of the economy, contributing significantly to national Gross Domestic Product and export earnings.