Banking and finance graduate snubs job market for enterprise

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

It is ssssusually he norm for youths to hunt for jobs upon graduating from university but for Mr Naison Zivanai (26) of Nkulumane suburb, the story is different.

After graduating with a degree in banking and finance at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in 2020, Mr Zivanai decided to concentrate on his company, ‘On Top Of the Game’ (OTOG), which he established during his second year at university. The company distributes about 2 000 bottles of baobab fruit juice every month.

The young entrepreneur produces a variety of baobab fruit juices at his backyard factory he established at the family home and supplies local supermarkets and individuals.

The drinks come in five different flavours. The company has opened opportunities for more than 15 youths.

Mr Zivanai said he has always been an entrepreneur at heart, which is why he did not bother to look for employment upon completing his studies.

The cornerstone of his success was being really frugal in the beginning. Mr Zivanai said embarking on the journey was somewhat difficult as some of his family members and friends tried to discourage him.

Growing up in an environment that exposed him to business, Mr Zivanai said he was inspired by his mother, a small-scale businesswoman.

To raise capital, Mr Zivanai started off as a temporary teacher at a college in the city.

The business venture expanded after he entered into a partnership with his three friends who injected more money.

He said they started by introducing baobab freezits so that people could familiarise themselves with the product.

“That was the worst business decision that we took because we made a huge loss,” said Mr Zivanai.

He however said they did not give up and instead turned to producing baobab fruit juices and in no time, they had penetrated the market.

Their products are found in big supermarkets in Bulawayo.

“When we discovered that there was high demand for the product, we approached big supermarkets.

We are now making an average of 2 000 bottles a month which we distribute to different markets,” said Mr Zivanai.

The company has since opened business opportunities for other youths in Bulawayo who are now into designing the company’s logo and labels while others have been engaged as marketers of the products.

“There is a lot of raw talent in Bulawayo and l have roped in 15 youths who are assisting us in terms of designing labels and logos as well as marketing our products,” said Mr Zivanai.

He said they intend to expand the business.

“The process of establishing a name for yourself in business is a long process that requires patience. However there is more to learn in failure,” said Mr Zivanai.–@flora_sibanda