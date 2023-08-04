Baobab Hosts Preliminary Round Double Header

Online Reporter, Innocent Kurira

BAOBAB Stadium in Ngezi will host the Chibuku Super Cup preliminary round double-header set for next Wednesday, organisers have revealed.

Sheasham will take on Black Rhinos while Yadah Stars take on Cranborne Bullets. Winners will progress to the first round of the country’s biggest knockout competition.

The two winners will bring the number of teams left in the competition to 16.

Games for round one of the country’s knockout tournament will be played during the weekend of August 12-13, while the quarter-finals are set for September 23-24.

The semi-finals are penciled for October 28-29 while the final will be played on November 25.

Another potentially explosive encounter will be the clash between Dynamos and Simba Bhora also in the first round.

Log leaders Highlanders were drawn against Bulawayo Chiefs the club that knocked them out in the quarter-finals of last year’s competition.

Chiefs went on to write their own piece of history beating Herentals in the final.

Chibuku Super Cup first round draw:

Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs, Ngezi Platinum v Triangle United, Manica Diamonds v Sheasham/Black Rhinos, Dynamos v Simba Bhora, Chicken Inn v Green Fuel, FC Platinum v Yadah/ Cranborne Bullets, Caps United v Hwange, Herentals v ZPC Kariba.

