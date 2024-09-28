Baobab hurdle for Simba Bhora chase

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

SIMBA Bhora face a crucial test today as they take on defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match this afternoon at Baobab Stadium.

A win would solidify their position as title contenders and silence any doubters, as the team seeks to win its first league title.

The main contenders for the title saw a significant shift in the race during the week, as Simba Bhora extended their lead to nine points, while their competitors faltered.

Simba Bhora breezed past Chegutu Pirates 2-0, while second-placed FC Platinum were held to a 1-1 draw by Greenfuel in Chisumbanje, and Ngezi Platinum came from behind to salvage a 1-1 stalemate against Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium.

Fourth-placed Manica Diamonds lost 0-1 to ZPC Kariba, while Highlanders, who are in fifth place, beat crosstown newbies Arenel 2-0.

With the victory, Simba Bhora moved to 56 points, while FC Platinum are on 47 points. Ngezi Platinum and Manica Diamonds are tied on 42 points, although the defending champions have two games in hand. Highlanders are one point behind with 41.

With seven games to play, Simba Bhora need to win five to be crowned champions.

Simba Bhora coach Tonderayi Ndiraya believes victory over Ngezi Platinum will significantly enhance their chances of winning the league.

“It’s a difficult game. We will see how things go, but a victory for us will be a big three points because we would have collected points from another contender,” said Ndiraya.

“It should be an interesting duel between the two teams. I wouldn’t say we have prepared for this game this week. I think we prepared last week, given the hectic schedule that also had mid-week fixtures.

Going into this game, it’s all about managing the recovery of players. We have to manage their energy levels,” he said.

Simba Bhora have not hidden their intentions to win the league from the start of the season.

The team has brought in some of the best players in the land this season, with former Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona and Perfect Chikwende also joining the log leaders from FC Platinum.

They have in their ranks former Warriors goalkeeper Talbert Shumba and former Dynamos midfielder and goalkeeper Junior Makunike and Taimon Mvula respectively. They also lured the former Bulawayo trio of Mthokozisi Msebe, Malvin Mkolo, and Billy Veremu.

Wilson Mensah, formerly with Triangle United, former Black Rhinos player, Gift Saunyama, and Harrison Musina from Eastern Region Division One side Hunters were also brought in.

Meanwhile, Bosso will be hoping to make it two wins in a row with a victory over FC Platinum, who are going through a rough patch.

The first leg played at Barbourfields saw FC Platinum win the game 2-0, but the four-time league champions are winless in their last four league encounters.

In other matches set for this weekend, Dynamos, who are now out of the Caf Confederation Cup, are back to domestic competitions and face Herentals at Rufaro Stadium.

Fixtures

Today

ZPC Kariba v Greenfuel (Nyamhunga Stadium), FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava Stadium), Arenel Movers v Hwange (Luveve Stadium), Herentals v Dynamos (Rufaro Stadium) Ngezi Platinum v Simba Bhora (Baobab Stadium)

Tomorrow

Bikita Minerals v Manica Diamonds ( Sakubva Stadium), Caps United v Yadah (Rufaro Stadium) Chicken Inn v Bulawayo Chiefs (Luveve Stadium), Chegutu Pirates v Telone (Baobab) — @innocentskizoe