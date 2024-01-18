Barbara Nkala’s literary legacy shines through protegé Thembani Norman Ndlovu

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Whenever the conversation turns to local literary matriarchs, Barbara Nkala’s name invariably arises, and rightfully so, given her influential role in the realm of the written word, both in the country and beyond.

Over the years, Nkala has been a stalwart, transforming the literary landscape. Through her Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Literary Trust (BCMNLT), she has played a pivotal role in nurturing current and future authors.

One such is Thembani Norman Ndlovu, an author, poet, and musician, who attributes his trajectory in the literary space to Nkala, whom he met in 2020.

“Meeting her (Gogo Nkala) opened my eyes. I realised that the most important thing when it comes to opportunity is not the actual opportunity, but your readiness. She posted an advert that she was looking for up-and-coming Bulawayo-based poets, and I was ready.

“I had been developing my writing skills, encouraged and mentored by my Hub leader Reverend Leonard Mupezani, and when the opportunity came through, I was ready. Gogo Nkala tested me out, and I realised that I had grown. I ask myself every day what would have happened if the opportunity came, and I wasn’t ready; I would still be regretting up to now,” he said.

Responding to such an advert, Ndlovu’s poems later featured in Gogo Nkala’s poem anthology, “Giya-Giya: Iqoqo lezinkondlo zembongi ezikuleli lezisemazweni”.

Ndlovu’s pieces, “Balahleka Njani Abatsha?” and “Angiloyi,” made the grade and featured in the anthology.

Last week, Ndlovu released his debut EP, “Made New”, expressing that Nkala helped sharpen and hone his literary skills.

Not content with stagnation and merely enjoying the inclusion of his works in Gogo Nkala’s body of work, Ndlovu aims to compile his debut book, an anthology.

– @MbuleloMpofu