Barbara Nkala’s Umhlaba lo! goes on stage

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

The Centre for Talent Development (CTD) is gearing up to pay tribute to the esteemed literary figure, Gogo Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala through a captivating staging of her novel, “Umhlaba lo!” at Founders High School this month.

Gogo Nkala, a stalwart in vernacular literature, has played a pivotal role in upholding IsiNdebele literature, evident through her establishment of the Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Literary Trust (BCMNLT).

CTD, founded by Thabani Hilary Moyo and Gift Chakuvinga, is renowned for assisting O and A-level students in exam preparation through literature-based performance workshops.

“Umhlaba lo!” marks CTD’s inaugural presentation of an IsiNdebele novel on stage. Moyo shared the motivation behind this initiative, emphasising the need to reignite interest in IsiNdebele literature, especially among learners.

“This is going to be our first full play in IsiNdebele as we try to revive the interest in Literature in Ndebele among learners. I am worried that the numbers of learners taking up literature in isiNdebele is going down. So, we need to bring back the excitement at schools. We want to promote arts in schools, that’s why we are taking this play to Founders High School,” he said.

Moyo highlighted the significance of treasuring works in local languages saying it is very critical to keep local languages alive.

“Our language is our identity and is a vehicle by which we express who we are as a people,” he said.

In 2024, CTD aims to deliberately promote indigenous languages, fostering an appreciation for literary works in these languages.

Gift Chakuvinga, CTD’s co-founder and creative director, emphasised that “Umhlaba lo!” would be the first full-length IsiNdebele play for both CTD and its students.

“As CTD, we have never done a full length IsiNdebele play. It’s a first for us and even the students. All along, we have been doing extracts from all the IsiNdebele set books so we need this for us to show that we don’t have a bias towards English set books but we cater for everyone,” Chakuvinga said.

He stressed the importance of language mastery for thespians and the broader growth of artistes. He also acknowledged the significance of honouring Gogo Barbara Nkala through this unique presentation.

“Also, it’s a way of growing the artistes we have in terms of language commandment. They need to grow in every aspect of being an artiste, and that’s where our D in CTD comes from. We need to appreciate our indigenous languages as a people and appreciate the works of our indigenous authors. We appreciate Gogo Barbara Nkala through the presentation as well,” said Chakuvinga.

CTD, with support from Culture Fund through its CreativeActions2 and the European Union, has established the Amphitheatre as its creative hub, staging numerous plays primarily in English. Notable productions include Black Boy, Romeo and Juliet and Every Stone That Turns.

Looking ahead, CTD has special plans for Ugqozi Lwezimbongi performances at Eveline High School with details to be announced in due course. – @MbuleloMpofu