Barney’s conundrum shines light on arts industry thanklessness

Showbiz Reporter

It was a defining moment of the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) early this year.

Literally, millions since the 1990s have sat in front of the screen watching Starbrite at both its highest and lowest moments. Its lifespan has given birth to some of the biggest names and discoveries in the arts industry sector including Ishan, Bryan K and Tendai Chidarikire among a lot of other gems.

And when Nama handed an honorary award to the man behind the show, legendary television personality Barney Mpariwa, his acceptance speech for the honorary recognition unleashed a messy and sad revelation.

“I’ve been in the industry for over 20 years,” he said, his voice pregnant with emotion.

“This is the first award I have been given.”

It was a damning moment for the arts. A sector that takes so much out of the diligent practitioners that serve it in Zimbabwe but hardly, if ever, rewards them.

Barney, the affable, passionate, warm and nurturing man who had laboured for years revealing talent to the nation, in a thankless job where he would often fund the show from his own pockets with little corporate support, had never been loved in spite of his efforts.

There have hardly been people as dedicated to the arts and arts development as Barney. The irony being that many of the artistes he had helped discover and whose names are household names today have gone on to win awards and recognition ahead of their mentor. Cruel.

And in the wake of calls for greater recognition of arts industry contributors in their lifetime as the nation lost Cont Mhlanga, it is people like Barney where such love perhaps ought to start being shown.

In the meantime, the Starbrite star keeps glowing stubbornly.

Soon, viewers of the show on the national broadcaster shall be treated to an amazing unique show pitting winners of the last decade as they battle for the honour of star of the decade. And all the big hitters discovered over the past 10 years shall be vying for that top honour. There will be blood.

Starbrite remains one of the household products that have stood the test of time. Perhaps it is a great thing that after over two decades Barney has been recognised and hopefully, that should give him more wind in his sails to encourage him to continue in his selfless search for new gems with which to bless the Zimbabwean arts industry.