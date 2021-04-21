Bars, night club remain closed- cabinet

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

BARS and night clubs remain closed until further notice due to the threat of a third wave of Covid-19 infections and deaths; Government has said.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa during a post cabinet meeting briefing in Harare this evening.

According to Minister Mutsvangwa, Cabinet was informed that as of Tuesday, Zimbabwe’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 37 875, with 35 058 recoveries and 1 554 deaths.

The recovery rate stood at 93 percent with 35 810 cases being attributed to local transmission. Active cases were 1 275.

She said although Government wants to fully open the economy, they had to be careful as there was a threat of a third wave.

“Cabinet remains cognisant of the need to fully open all economic activities. However, in the face of the threat of a third wave, Cabinet has deferred consideration of the opening of bars and night clubs until further notice” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Bars and nightclubs have been closed for a year as a way to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to research, nightclubs and bars can pose as super spreaders of the deadly virus hence recommendations were made that they should be closed.

However, there are some unscrupulous bar and nightclub owners who have been operating illegally around the country.

They have been running battles with the police and some have been arrested alongside their patrons.

