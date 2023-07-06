Bas de Leede five star performance hands Netherlands World Cup spot

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

NETHERLANDS needed something special to book their place at the 2023 Cricket World Cup and a youngster in Bas de Leede stood up to the task.

The 23 year old took a fifer and scored a century as Netherlands defeated Scotland by six wickets in a Super Six stage match played at Queens Sports Club earlier today.

De Leede was named player of the match. After winning the toss and electing to field first, the Dutch restricted Scotland to 277/9 in 50 overs and they went on to finish on 278/6 in 42,5 overs. Netherland needed to chase down the target in 44 overs or less to have a better net run rate than that of Scotland.

Both sides finished on six points and had to be separated by net run rate. With ball in hand, de Leede finished with figures of 5/25 in 10 overs, his maiden fifer in one day cricket and in their chase, he also scored his maiden century, finishing on 123 runs from 92 deliveries.

In the match’s innings, it was Scotland’s Brandon McMullen who shined with the bat, scoring his second century of the tournament, finishing on 106 runs from 110 balls while his skipper Richie Berrington fell for 64 runs off 84 balls. In the second innings, during Netherlands’ chase, the second leading run-scorer after de Leede was Vikramjit Singh who scored 40 runs from 49 balls.

Scotland’s Michael Leask finished with the best bowling figures of 4/42 in his eight over spell. Netherlands’ win means that they join Sri Lanka as the two teams who will be going to the World Cup from the Qualifiers. They are set to play together in the final at Harare Sports Club on Sunday. – @brandon_malvin