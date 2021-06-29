Basketball awaiting clearance to resume 3×3 training

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) is still awaiting clearance to resume training to prepare for next month’s 3X3 Under-18 Africa Cup.

The Zimbabwe boys’ and girls’ Under-18 teams are due to travel to the DR Congo next month to take part in the tournament.

The teams had already begun preparations for the competition before being forced to abort camp following the Government’s decision to halt all sporting events earlier this month due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

“We are engaging the SRC to see if we can resume training. We are hoping to get communication this week. We have been doing well in this format of the game and hopefully the lads will get an opportunity to represent the country,” said Buz president Joe Mujuru.

The 3×3 format is a shorter, but more exciting version of the conventional format and is more suited for smaller and quicker ballers.

Zimbabwe are among the favourites at the DR Congo tournament, which serves as a qualifier for the 3×3 Under-18 World Cup due later this year.

The 3X3 basketball is played with three players a side scoring in one basketball hoop.

Each game is 15 minutes long or ends when one team reaches 21 points, whichever comes first. – @innocentskizoe