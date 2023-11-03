Basketball Elite returns

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) has confirmed the return of the men’s Elite League this Sunday.

The league had taken a break to pave way for the Khanyisile Foundation Basketball tournament which took place last weekend.

BBA secretary Francis Dube said it’s back to normal business this Sunday.

“Our League is back at Khanyisile Sports Centre. We have an interesting line up of fixtures and we call on all basketball lovers to come and enjoy their Sunday with us,” said Dube.

Fixtures

Nust v Highlanders, Legends v Giants, Mavericks v Lakers

-@innocentskizoe