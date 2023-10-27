Basketball tourney starts

Online Reporter, Innocent Kurira

THE opening day of the Khanyisile Foundation Basketball action will see four fixtures on the menu.

The annual competition will take place at the Khanyisle Sports Centre and will run from tonight till Sunday.

Group A in the men’s category will consist of Lakers, Mavericks, Mahogany Rush and Falcons. Group B will have Bucs, Warriors, Young Stars and Legends.

In the ladies division, Group A has Lakers Mzansi, Mahogany, Highlanders and Vixens while Group B features UZ Sparks, Arcadia Bucs and Bulawayo City Towers.

This evening’s games will start at 5 pm and the gate charge is USD $2.

Friday Fixtures

Men: Lakers Talen Vision v Mavericks, Warriors v Legends, Mahogany Rush v Falcons

Women: Lakers Mzansi v Highlanders

-@innocentskizoe