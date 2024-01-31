Basketball Union of Zimbabwe hunts for national team coaches

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (Buz) is in the hunt for coaches for the Under-18 and Under-16 national teams.

Buz president Joe Mujuru said they will be casting their net wide to get the best candidates for the vacant posts.

“Interested persons can send in their CVs and for the head coach job in all age groups, one has to be a Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) certified coach. We are anticipating a busy schedule for the junior teams as per Fiba advice and we are hoping to send in strong teams for those competitions this year. We are still to confirm the competitions and dates but there will be activity for our junior teams,” said Mujuru.

