Basotho embraces love in new single Thembalami

Fast-rising musician Basotho, born Boithabelo Ndlovu, has released his third single, which centres around themes of love.

The track, Thembalami, was launched on Wednesday, accompanied by stunning visuals from Brooklyn Films.

Thembalami features Vibrant Noble King (VNK) and blends Afro-fusion sounds with Amapiano, produced by Stormza from Stormza Audio Works.

In speaking about his latest release, Basotho shared that the song encourages people to openly express their feelings to those they care about.

“The track’s message is about expressing love. It’s not a myth or something negative, but something that should be cherished – if you find the right person,” Basotho explained.

“If someone feels they’ve found the right person, they should freely express their love, living by the saying that ‘you only live once,’” he added.

