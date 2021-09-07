BAT tax contribution jumps 378%

07 Sep, 2021 - 10:09 0 Views
0 Comments
BAT tax contribution jumps 378%

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

CIGARETTE manufacturer, BAT Zimbabwe, says its contribution to public finances by way of taxes jumped 378,6 percent from $173 million last year to $828 million in the six months period to June 30, 2021.

The listed tobacco manufacturer contributes to Treasury through various taxes, including excise duty, corporate tax, value added tax, customs duties, pay as you earn and withholding tax.

“The group’s contribution to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) went up from $173 million in 2020 to $828 million for the period ended 30 June 2021,” said the company.

“The key contributors to the increase in the tax payments related to the legislated upward adjustment in excise duty payable year-on-year as well as price increases effected by the group.” – @okazunga

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting