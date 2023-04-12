Bath turns tragic as man drowns

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Online Reporter

A GWANDA man died after he slipped and fell into a river while bathing.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred at Maleme River in Gwanda on 9 April.

She said Victor Dube (25) was on his way to Gwanda from Makwe area where he had gone to make a delivery when he passed by Maleme River to bath.

“I can confirm that we recorded a sudden death by drowning case which occurred at Maleme River. Victor Dube, who works as a driver for a local supermarket left Gwanda in the morning and went to Makwe area to deliver some groceries. He was in the company of another person. On their way back Dube passed through Maleme River to bath. While he was bathing he slipped and drowned,” he said.

Insp Mangena said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and Dube’s body was retrieved from the river. She urged members of the public to exercise caution when around water bodies.

