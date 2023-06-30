Bathu founder Theo Baloyi blesses new sneaker range with clan name

It took time. But he found the perfect sneaker. From the Mash edition, to Sky and now one that focuses on identity, he wants Mzansi to join him on this journey.

The accountant turned sneaker entrepreneur feels like he is closer to his sole purpose than he was when he started his shoe brand five years ago.

The story of how Theo Baloyi founded his sneaker Bathu is nothing short of inspirational.

In 2015, armed with determination and a strong belief in his vision, Theo established Bathu. His goal was to create sneakers that combined urban street style with authentic African storytelling.

He wanted to design footwear that would be comfortable, functional, and, most importantly, proud to represent African heritage.

Bathu has become a symbol of pride and a reflection of African fashion, bridging the gap between culture and style.

Theo says when he started Bathu, it was trendy to wear suits and sneakers and he wanted their brand to fit in well with those times.

He went on to open various stores during a global pandemic and now has 400 employees and says the brand’s success lies in its commitment to quality craftsmanship, attention to detail, and the incorporation of uniquely African elements in every pair of sneakers.

On Thursday he unveiled his new range of sneakers, named after his named after his clan. The Khalanga sneaker holds special significance for Theo, as it not only represents his roots, but also stands as a celebration of family, community, and personal identity.

The sneaker’s design incorporates intricate patterns inspired by African art, with a modern touch that adds an undeniable allure.

He told the attendees about the journey of Bathu, a brand he started after spending time in the United Arab Emirates while he was working as an accountant at one of the top accounting firms in the world.

And his time there has also played a huge part in how he wants to inspire young people to be proud of their identity and always embody who they are, in whatever field they are in. The same mentality helped him come with the creation of Khalanga.

Speaking to Drum at this big night, where the who’s who in the entertainment industry attended, Theo says the night is a big milestone for his business because it moves his work forward.

“It is extremely humbling to me as a young African man to build a brand that Africans love. Not only that but to launch a shoe that speaks to my identity as Khalanga and inspire others, Africans, and the continent at large to build brands that they can identify with and take their heritage, diversity, and identity into products, services, eco-systems, and value chains that we can export to the rest of the world. It is truly humbling to celebrate this moment with everyone that is here today.”

When he started his brand, he says a legacy of this particular magnitude was not in the plans but what he realised and which inspired Khalanga is that celebrating identity and feel-good South African stories go a long way.

“A lot of South Africans love Bathu not only because of the brand but because of what it means to South Africans. Way before democracy, we used to wear Bathu and go fight for our freedom, so the story is powerful and resonates with a lot of people. We chose to own it and embody it into sneakers. When tapping on that I realised that it is important as a person to know who you are and to embody your heritage and legacy while at it creates impact and celebrating your identity.”

There was a story of all his sneakers since inception, that walks one through the journey of Bathu, which was a display of growth, research, and evolving to a brand that their customers will love and appreciate.

He says one of the biggest things, when he worked on the creation of Khalanga, was durability, versatility, and functionality.

“We are more about celebrating the story of our heritage but also, trying to understand South Africans and their feet, as well as the kind of shoe they liked. And the four first sneaker range, the Mash edition ticks that box. It is a shoe that one can wear with a suit, chilling at ekasi, or when you are going out. And we got into what was trending with our Sky edition which is a little bit bulky as that was a trend at the time.”

-DRUM