BaTonga Cultural Festival celebrates embraces unique language to attract tourists

BINGA Centre will this month host the first ever BaTonga Cultural Festival whose objective is to embrace and celebrate the district’s unique culture and language as tourist attractions.

Insiku YaBaTonga Association, a group made up of six locals being four males and two females is organising the event set to start on 28 September and end on 30 September.

The association was established on 26 March 2021 and registered with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe in 2022.

The theme for the cultural expo is: “Enhancing and Unveiling Economic strides through arts and culture in marginalised communities.”

In an interview, Insiku YaBaTonga director David Mungombe said preparations are on course.

He said engagement with the local authority and traditional leaders and other stakeholders and artists have bene made.

“Insiku YaBaTonga is organising a BaTonga Cultural Festival in Binga town that will start on the 28th ending on the 30th September 2023. This is the inaugural activity aiming to celebrate languages, arts and culture while promoting tourism in the district.

“All creatives are invited to come and showcase their talent. The festival has various activities that are exhibition, traditional dances, live band, poetry and comedy, bio scope and videos, museum, village and shrine tours and cruises,” said Mungombe.

He said the programme line up is such that 29 September there will be a free activity at Binga Freedom Square where Ngoma Buntibe, a traditional music genre will be performed from evening till late.

Traditional food and beer will be served.

“The festival is the first of its kind to happen in Binga. This is its inaugural year and is going to be on Binga events calendar annually. The Government institutions and businesses community are supporting the event and so far venues and other resources needed have been secured. Tickets are already on sale,” said Mungombe.

This is an opportunity for Binga to discover its potential from a quite seemingly marginalised district it has been over the years.

Mungombe said the festival is open to anyone from any part of the country as the organisers believe in diversity.

