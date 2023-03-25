Battle for football glory

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE stage is set for a season of fierce competition in the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, with teams vying for the chance to dethrone the reigning champions, FC Platinum. The Zvishavane side has won an impressive four successive championships, and their domination of the local football landscape has instilled fear in their opponents.

What sets FC Platinum apart is their professionalism, which has attracted top-quality players and kept them clear of the industrial disturbances that have plagued other clubs. Their players are well remunerated, and the incentives provided by the platinum miners have made them appear unstoppable. They offer U$200 to every player as a winning bonus.

However, other teams are determined to take the crown away from FC Platinum, and they have offered their players attractive winning bonuses as motivation. Two other clubs powered by companies in the mining industry, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Manica Diamonds, are reportedly the top-two winning bonuses paying teams, offering their players a cool US$400 for collecting maximum points.

A player from Manica Diamonds said: “The salaries are a little lower, but it is the winning bonus that can give us a cushion. Mdara, totora (We are paid) US$400 and we were told that money is on the field of play so if we lose or draw, ma-stress ega (it means trouble). You’ll see that we fight and just watch the space, we will die on the field.”

Both Ngezi Platinum Stars and Manica Diamonds didn’t have a perfect start to the season, with the former playing to a 1-1 draw away at Bulawayo Chiefs whose payment is US$100. Manica Diamonds lost 2-0 to 2016 champions Caps United who are also vying for the PSL title with a squad full of veterans.

Caps United, who have been mocked for their veteran players, are reportedly paying US$150 winning bonuses per game, while Harare giants, Dynamos, have increased their winning bonuses to US$250 from last season’s US$100.

DeMbare, who have hired Herbert Maruwa, who was assistant to Pasuwa during their four seasons’ championship run between 2011 and 2014, are aiming at ending an eight-year drought. Dynamos opened their season’s account with a 1-0 win against Hwange and face new boys, Sheasham at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Also reportedly to be on the US$250 winning bonus per player is Triangle United who edged Herentals 1-0 last weekend. Last season, Herentals were paying US$250 winning bonuses towards the end of the championship.

On Sunday, Triangle United lock horns with Manica Diamonds.

New boys, Greenfuel FC are paying US$200 winning bonuses, of which US$50 is paid in cash immediately after their game while US$150 is deposited into players’ accounts. Greenfuel received a baptism of fire in the Premiership losing 1-0 away to Yadah and this afternoon they play host to Herentals at Gibbo Stadium.

ZPC Kariba, who held Highlanders to a goalless draw at Barbourfields Stadium had their players pocketing US$40 for the point. Had ZPC Kariba won, their players would have smiled with US$195 bonuses. For their home games, ZPC Kariba’s winning bonuses are pegged at US$135.

Bulawayo soccer giants whose last championship was in 2006 last season paid US$50 to each player. Though Highlanders players say they haven’t reached an agreement with their paymasters on winning bonuses having proposed US$150, a highly placed Bosso source said the club will pay US$150 for a win in a bid to keep the lads motivated. There are no bonuses for a draw, meaning that if Bosso players are keen on cashing in extra bucks, then they have to win at all costs.

Today, Highlanders face Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium.

It’s a battle of US$100 winning bonuses per player at Luveve Stadium this afternoon where 2015 champions Chicken Inn play host to newly promoted Simba Bhora. Chicken Inn drew their opening game against newbies Sheasham 0-0 while Simba Bhora were beaten 2-1 at home by FC Platinum.

With so much at stake, every match promises to be an artistic sports piece that will keep fans at the edge of their seats.

PSL Match day Two Fixtures

Ngezi Platinum Stars v Caps United (Baobab, 1pm), FC Platinum v Cranborne Bullets (Mandava), Chicken Inn v Simba Bhora (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Greenfuel v Herentals (Gibbo)

Tomorrow: Dynamos v Sheasham (National Sports Stadium), Manica Diamonds v Triangle United (Gibbo), Yadah v Hwange (Baobab)

Monday: ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium) — @ZililoR