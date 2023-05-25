Battle Of Zimbabwe: Will The Goals Come?

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

PLAYERS from both teams are expected to give it their all on the pitch but it is the emotion and passion in the terraces that will make this afternoon’s clash between Highlanders and Dynamos a greater occasion.

Ahead of the epic clash at Barbourfields Stadium, fans from both sides are in agreement that they want to see goals. Unfortunately, both sides are having their own share of problems in front of the goal.

This season Bosso has scored seven goals in nine matches while Dynamos have scored nine goals in as many games, a clear indication of how blunt both sides have been in front of goal.

Can the Battle of Zimbabwe unlock those goals from both sides?

Fans from both sides believe so!

Bosso fan Themba Siziba says he would be disappointed to watch a non-scoring draw.

“It’s a tricky game but Highlanders will win. All we need is support. We need experience in the starting lineup.

We need people who will not be overwhelmed by the occasion.

Such games are full of surprises even Lynoth Chikuhwa who is struggling with goals may find the back of the net and become a hero.

We need people who even if we are a goal down will have the pedigree to pick themselves up. We want to see goals and l am certain Highlanders will give us those goals,” said Siziba.

Another Bosso fan Allen Khumalo said: “Forget we are not scoring goals, we will see goals tomorrow. This is a game that has nothing to do with form or anything.

I am confident we will win against Dynamos. The boys will have extra motivation for this one and l think the goals will come. We have beaten them for years now and l think mentally we are stronger than them going into this one. We won again recently when we played against them in the Independence Cup.”

Dynamos fan Trust Jim says his side will rise to the occasion and put behind their poor form in front of goal.

“I think Dynamos are playing good football but they are just not lucky with goals. I believe this big occasion will be the day the goals come.

Our side is not bad, we just need one big victory and we will gain confidence. This is a big game and both teams must be able to entertain,” said Jim.

Cindy We Dembare said: “Let’s hope the referees handle the match well. Our coach doesn’t seem to have put his match in order which is why l am a bit doubtful of the side’s capability to win. However, we will do our best to rally behind the team.”

In a game of this magnitude, the form book gets thrown out the window. A team can have a bad run of results but suddenly and unexpectedly rise to the occasion on the day.

Even the floodgates may open for goals galore. That is the prayer of fans who will throng Barbourfields Stadium for the biggest game in the land.

— @innocentskizoe