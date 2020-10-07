Battle to land RoilBAA Song of the Year gong

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The best musicians in the city are this year battling it out to lift the gong for the Song of the Year in the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards.

The songs up for the gong are Amakhekhe — Top Kings, Amalobolo — Ngoma Ingoma, Asambeni — Mzoe 7, Babazala — Chipman, Like So — Asaph, Ngawuzw’ Umoya Wami — Msiz’kay ft Awa Khiwe & Mzoe7 and Thula Wazi —Vuyo Brown.

Voting for the best song starts this Friday and is set to attract many music fans.

Among the list of songs competing for the gong is Amalobolo by Ngoma Ingoma which became a wedding anthem for the better part of last year.

Ngoma Ingoma spokesperson, Blessing Stot, said they were humbled by the nomination and grateful for the recognition.

“As Ngoma Ingoma we are very honoured and humbled to be nominated once again among such great musicians. A nomination is a win, whether we win the gong or not we will still be very grateful for the recognition for it goes a long way,” said Stot.

In hip-hop circles, Asaph and Msiz’kay who collaborated on As’pheli Moya (whose music video is up for an award), are again competing for the Song of the Year Award and Asaph’s song is Like So and Msiz’kay’s is Ngawuzw’ Umoya Wami.

Asaph said his track deserved the award.

“There are some pretty good songs up for Song of the Year but I think Like So really deserves that title. It really did well nationally and the video was on rotation on Channel O. I feel it really broke a lot of barriers in hip-hop and Zimbabwean music,” said Asaph.

He said he was also eyeing the Best Male artiste as he has worked hard this year.

“I’m pretty excited about the nominations for this year’s Arts Awards. It would be awesome to win best hip-hop because that would make me Best Hip Hop Artist for three years in a row. The one I’ve got my eye on is Best Male because I feel I’ve really worked hard to show my maturity in my craft,” said Asaph.

Msiz’kay said he had put so much work this year and although the competition is stiff, he has no doubt in his mind that he is bagging an award.

“I’m excited by my nomination in this year’s Bulawayo Arts Awards because this is a confirmation that my efforts are being recognised. This nomination means a lot to me because we come from a city with so much talent and to stand out and be noticed is a great honour,” said Msiz’kay.

Gospel musician Vuyo Brown’s song Thula Wazi has broken barriers and being the only musician from her genre in this category, she says the nomination alone is a win.

“I’m honoured Thula Wazi is considered as one of the songs that had impact in 2020. The nomination honestly is a win for me because every other song on that list is a pure mainstream song. Mine is actually a gospel song that can be considered a cross-over song,” said Vuyo Brown.

She said she did not know what her chances of getting the gong were but Thula Wazi did and continues to have massive impact in Zimbabwe and beyond borders.

“I wrote it in such a way that it’s relevant to anyone despite background or situation; everyone needs hope at some point so it remains relevant. We will see how it will go,” said Vuyo Brown.

Dancehall music is slowly getting a grip on some Bulawayo urban youth with artistes such as Chipman being at the for front so far.

The artiste’s breakout song Asifuni bumbulu got him recognition last year and this year he returned with Babazala.

“I want to thank my fans who always stand by me because without them I wouldn’t be here,” said Chipman. — Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi.