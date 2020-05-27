BAZ extends TV radio applications deadline

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has for the second time extended the deadline for submitting licensing applications for television and community radio stations as it moves to open up the airwaves.

BAZ intends to license six national commercial television stations, 10 community radio stations and 19 campus radio stations for a 10-year period.

Initially, March 20 was set as the deadline to submit applications and the deadline was extended to May 29 which is tomorrow.

In a statement yesterday, BAZ chief executive Mr Obert Muganyura announced the further extension of the deadline to June 30 or television applicants and July 31 community radio stations applications.

“It is hereby notified, that in terms of section 10 of the Broadcasting service Act (Chapter12:06), the BAZ has extended the deadline for submission of applications for the provision of digital television and community broadcasting services published in the General Notice 48 of 2020,” said Mr Maganyura.

“The deadline for submission of the applications for digital television broadcasting services has been extended to 30 June 2020 while the deadline for submission of applications for community broadcasting services has been extended to 31 July 2020. Applicants are required to take note of the amendments to the application forms.”

For television applications, the application fee is pegged at $42 500, the public inquiries cost is $127 500 while the annual licence fee is levied at $306 000.

Community radio stations will pay $8 500 as application fee and if successful they will be required to pay $17 000 per annum in licence fees.

Community radio licences that are up for grabs are for the following places: Hwange and Victoria Falls; Beitbridge and Shashi; Mbembesi; Manama and Legion; Empandeni, Maphosa, Ndolwane and Plumtree; Binga, Kamativi, Kariba, Mapengolo and Siabuwa; Chikombedzi, Chiredzi, Rutenga, Mahenye and Malipati; Chipinge, Chimanimani, Gwendingwe, Rusitu, Chibuwe; Shamva and Alaska as well as Rukotso and Susamoyo.

The campus radio stations are given to all state universities, polytechnics and private universities.

[email protected]