BAZ introduces set-top boxes for free access to local TV channels in Zimbabwe

Amos Mpofu

[email protected]

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) recently unveiled a significant advancement in local television entertainment by enabling locals to access local content freely across seven HD television stations through use of set-top boxes. This development marks a new era for viewers in Zimbabwe, offering a diverse range of programming options.

On November 24, 2020, under the leadership of the second republic, BAZ licensed six free-to-air television broadcasting stations. The new channels included 3K TV, ZTN, NRTV, Kumba TV, Ke Yona TV, and Channel D, joining the existing ZBCtv to form a new landscape of free entertainment. However, these stations could not be accessed freely.

But now, through the set-top box also known as a receiver, locals will now be able to access the stations freely. They are being provided by BAZ and licensed TV broadcasters in Zimbabwe and can be acquired for a one-time cost of US$25.

With these set-top boxes, users can access seven TV stations and six national radio stations, without any monthly subscriptions.

BAZ’s technical director, Mathias Chakanyuka, highlighted the national goal of digitalising television programming.

“We have prioritised installing transmission infrastructure across the country, starting with border areas,” he said.

“With the essential transmission structures in place, the focus shifted to enabling the public to access these digital services via set-top boxes or decoders. These set-top boxes are critical in receiving the digital signals, allowing viewers to access a wide variety of local content across the seven television channels,” Chakanyuka said.

“These devices play a crucial role in accessing the diverse local content programming transmitted by our seven television channels, marking a significant step towards realising our goal of providing free entertainment galore to the public.”

The initiative is designed to diversify Zimbabwe’s media landscape, providing viewers with more choices for information and entertainment. It is expected to foster competition, leading to higher quality programming and services. Moreover, the access to high-quality free entertainment is seen as a significant benefit to the local population, reflecting their culture and interests.

Chakanyuka also pointed out the potential positive impact on the local entertainment industry.

“This move could help promote Zimbabwean talent and content creation within the country, potentially boosting the local entertainment industry. This is a positive step towards enriching the viewing experience for Zimbabwean audiences,” he added.

This development is not only a milestone in enhancing the viewing experience but also a boost for local content creators and the broader entertainment industry in Zimbabwe. The public now has unprecedented access to a variety of local programming, reflecting the rich cultural heritage and diverse interests of the Zimbabwean population.