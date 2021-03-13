BAZ licenses three more Community Radio Stations

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

THE Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has licensed three more Community Radio Stations and compass stations at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), Lupane State University (LSU) and Harare Polytechnic College.

Last year BAZ awarded three licences to Mbembesi Development Trust, Ntepe-Manama Community Radio Trust and Nyangani Community Radio Trust.

“The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe would like to announce that it has licensed three more Community Radio Stations. The licences have been issued to the following applicants: Beitbridge — Shashe Community Radio Broadcasting Association which covers Beitbridge and Shashe, Chiredzi Rural Communities Development Initiative Trust trading as Avuxeni FM which covers Chikombedzi, Chiredzi, Rutenga, Mahenye and Malipati and to Lyeja-Nyayi Development Trust that covers Hwange and Victoria Falls,” said BAZ in a statement last night.

Three academic institutions have also been awarded compass broadcasting licences which join the Great Zimbabwe University, University of Zimbabwe and Midlands State University which have already been licensed.

“The three institutions of higher learning issued Campus Radio licences are Nust, LSU and Harare Polytechnic College. After licensing the stations should be operational within 18 months failure of which the licences will be automatically revoked as stipulated by the Broadcasting Services Act,” it said.

Last year BAZ invited applications for 10 community radio stations, 19 campus radio stations and six TV stations.

Last November six new free-to-air private television stations where licensed.

Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN), a subsidiary of diversified media group Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd, was one of the channels awarded a free-to-air television licence. The other five are Rusununguko Media (Pvt) Ltd — trading as NRTV, Jester Media trading as 3K TV, Acacia Media Group — trading as Kumba TV, Fairtalk Communications — trading as Ke Yona TV — and Channel Dzimbahwe — trading as Channel D. — @themkhust