Bazooka, Jah Signal for HCM Festival

Harris Continental Music, one of the country’s top music festivals continues to raise the bar each week by adding star-studded musicians to the schedule with Bazooka and Jah Signal of Zimdancehall being the latest additions.

The duo is recognised for their intense lyrical approach and high energy performances, which are likely to set the stage on fire. They join a lively local list of artists that includes Fab G MshanakaGogo, Killer Tee, Mzoe 7, DJ Mzoe, DJ Eugy, and DJ Ash T.

HCM Festival director Tonderayi Rice stated that partygoers should brace themselves for a remarkable show in the history of the country’s live events.

“We are on a mission to be the best festival to emerge in the history of the country’s live entertainment and this we want to achieve through bringing a very diverse lineup for our audience.

“As promised, each week, we will be unveiling a number of new performers. People should expect talented foreign acts who are crowd pullers,” said Rice.

