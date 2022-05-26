Bazooker, Jah Master to headline Beitbridge Family Braai Fest

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

RESIDENTS in the border town of Beitbridge and nearby areas are set to be spoilt with entertainment at a Family Braai Festival slated for Pagomba on June 4.

The joint which has become the place to be because of its live shows as it has hosted the likes of Killer T, Freeman and Andy Muridzo, will next weekend accommodate kids and families during the day with nightlife entertainment lovers also being catered for.

During the day, Mathias Mhere will entertain fans with Progress Chipfumo, Bazooker, Jah Master and DJ Vic Gee set to take over in the evening.

One of the event organisers, Dee Nosh said: “This is the first kind of event in Beitbridge where we are allowing people to bring their own meat to braai as we feel it’s a way of bringing more exciting activities. With a star-studded lineup, we hope to host such events in the border town monthly as people there have been starved of entertainment.” – @mthabisi_mthire