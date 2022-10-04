BB returns to haunt Bosso

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM midfielder Brian Banda might not be charismatic, but he is a grafter who has put in consistent performances throughout the season as the champions charge towards a fourth consecutive league title.

Banda has started 26 out of the 29 league games, coming from the bench twice in FC Platinum’s 2-0 first leg away win at Bulawayo City and the 0-0 draw in Mutare against Manica Diamonds. The midfielder was an unused substitute in the abandoned home game against Highlanders in March, which was later awarded to FC Platinum on a 3-0 score line.

Banda, who turned 27 last month showed off his brilliance with a sublime man-of-the-match performance as he shone in the midfield in FC Platinum’s 3-2 win against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium.

The former Highlanders midfielder played like a “possessed” man as he bossed the midfield, winning most duels, coming up with timely interceptions, dropped back into defensive mode and was quick to launch attacks with some exquisite passes.

Banda was involved in all his team’s goals, first winning FC Platinum a penalty that Walter Musona converted in the 25th minute. Two minutes after the break, Banda intercepted the ball in the midfield and quickly released it to Musona on the left who then sent in a delivery that Panashe Mutimbanyoka headed in.

Bosso who gave FC Platinum too much respect in the first-half had done well to recover from a 2-0 scoreline, leaving it late to get two goals from Stanley Ngala and Washington Navaya only to succumb to a Musona last-minute goal.

Musona completed his double with the last kick of the game from a free kick which was a result of Banda’s craftiness. Banda threaded a perfect pass to Mutimbanyoka who was fouled by a Highlanders defender and up stepped Musona who beat the Bosso wall and goalie Ariel Sibanda.

While acknowledging that Musona’s goals and an assist were crucial for the champions, it was Banda’s contribution to the victory that was amazing.

Musona was one of the two players in the league who scored a brace and provided an assist during the weekend games, with the other being Chicken Inn’s Malvin Gaki in Gamecocks’ 3-0 win against Bulawayo City. Malvin Whata got the other goal for Chicken Inn after being fed by Gaki, with the Gamecocks marching to a third consecutive win.

Second-placed Chicken Inn victory saw them maintaining a 10-point difference with leaders FC Platinum who need six points from five games to wrap up the championship. The Gamecocks are on 54 points after 29 games.

A total of 19 goals were scored in all the nine matches as no draw was registered at the weekend. Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chicken Inn posted the biggest wins as they won their respective matches by identical 3-0 score lines.

Ngezi Platinum Stars clobbered relegation-threatened ZPC Kariba, getting their goals from Bruno Mtigo, Tinotenda Musariranwa and Qadr Amin. It was Ngezi’s fourth consecutive victory as they took their unbeaten run to five matches and also dislodged Highlanders from position four.

Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum Stars were among the six teams that kept clean sheets, with the other teams being Tenax, Dynamos and Herentals.

Blessing Majarira found the solitary goal when Herentals edged Cranborne Bullets 1-0, while Frank Makarati doused off the flames that were about to burn Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya when DeMbare won 1-0 away at Manica Diamonds.

DeMbare’s win at Manica Diamonds claimed the scalp of the latter’s coach Johanisi Nhumwa who was fired for a string of poor results yesterday morning.

Panashe Mutasa struck the only goal in Tenax’s win against Yadah, a victory that reignited the prison warders’ relegation hopes as they moved a place up the table to position 16 with 26 points, three adrift of safety. ZPC Kariba are fifth from the bottom, a point above Harare City who are on 28 points.

Obriel Chirinda took his goal tally to eight as he got one of the two Bulawayo Chiefs goals, with the other coming from the boot of Perfect Chikwende when Amakhosi overpowered bottom-placed Whawha 2-0.

Harare giants Caps United fought from a goal down to edge Triangle United 2-1 courtesy of goals by Emmanuel Mandiranga and Ben Musaka. Triangle United had scored through Emmanuel Mawuna. — Follow on Twitter @ZililoR