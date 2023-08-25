BBA AGM Deferred

lnnocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) has deferred its Annual General Meeting which was penciled for Khanyisile Sports Centre this Saturday. The meeting will now take place at the same venue next weekend.

BBA secretary Francis Dube confirmed the latest development. “We have been forced to change the dates because we want all our members to be in attendance. This is a meeting that sets the tone for all our activities and we expect everyone to contribute,” said Dube.

According to a notice from BBA issues on the AGM agenda include the secretary’s report of activities from last season, reading of the financial report and

The meeting will also set the date for the season’s start as well as the day for the pre-season tournament.

