BBA agm for weekend

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) in the city this Saturday as they prepare for the start of the 2023 season.

BBA secretary- general Francis Dube said preparations for the meeting are now at an advanced stage.

“This is a meeting we have every year before the start of the season. The whole idea behind this is to come up with the programme for the year.

All clubs will be represented as we come up with the dates and budgets for the year.

“From the meeting, we will have dates for our pre-season opener as well as the date we start the league and the number of teams to play in our different leagues. We hope to have an increase in the number of teams in all the leagues like what happened last year,” said Dube.

New teams that joined the A league last season included MSU from Midlands, Gwanda Rebels, Golden State, Bulawayo City Towers, Ostrich , Catch Them Young and CBC.

Members of the BBA executive include Sinda Mono, Athletes’ Commission president Langa Ndlovu, 3 x 3 president Tracy Phiri, Women and Youth Commission president Zanele Nzima, Competitions president Geraldine Chibonda and treasurer-general Reuben Mumbire.

[email protected]