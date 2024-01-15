BBA Elite league resumes

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) elite league resumed at the weekend after a month long festive season break.

On Sunday, two matches were lined up at Khanyisile Sports Centre in the six team league.

Southern Mavericks maintained pole position in the league after cruising to a 69-47 victory over Highlanders.

The second match saw Lakers Talen Vision win 83-57 against Giants. The victory for Mavericks took their points tally to 14 from eight matches while second-placed Lakers Talenvision are on 12 points same as Legends and Giants who are third and fourth respectively.

Lakers and Legends have both played a game less than the leaders. In fifth place is Nust Pitbulls who have collected 10 points from six matches.

Highlanders anchor the standings with nine points from nine matches.

-@innocentskizoe