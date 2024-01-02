BBA reveals resumption dates

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) says it will resume league action on the weekend of January 13-14 after taking a festive season break.

BBA secretary-general Francis Dube confirmed the development today.

“We will resume action on January 13 and we are looking forward to a successful second half of the season in which we anticipate to have a good number of tournaments,” said Dube.

In the Elite League which is the top division, Legends and Southern Mavericks went into the mid-season break as the joint leaders. Both teams have accumulated 12 points from seven games.

In the last round of fixtures, Legends were at their best as they won 80-49 over Giants while South Mavericks failed to overcome Lakers Talen Vision.

The Mavericks went down 51-79.

Giants occupy position three on the six-team log with 11 points, just one behind the leaders.

Lakers occupy fourth position with 10 points while Nust and Highlanders occupy fifth and sixth position respectively.

Nust has 10 points while Highlanders is on eight points.

