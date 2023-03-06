BBTitans: It’s two pairs out the door as Juiovla and Yelisa get booted out…Housemates left shocked during double eviction

Showbiz Reporter

The four were strong players, but ultimately, their efforts were unable to secure a spot closer to the Big Brother Titans finale.

A 49-day long journey ended for Juicy Jay and Olivia, team name Juiovla, as well as Nelisa & Yemi Cregx (Yelisa) who were evicted from the Big Brother Titans house on Sunday. That leaves 12 housemates in the running for the grand prize of US$100 000, tightening the competition and making the stakes even higher!

Surviving eviction this week were nominees Juvone (Justin & Yvonne), Kaniva (Blue Aiva & Kanaga Jnr), Khosicle (Khosi & Miracle OP) and Royals (Ebubu & Tsatsii) – who were the first Head of House (HoH) to be up for eviction this season.

Recapping the drama, gossip, conspiring, and betrayals with the evicted housemates, Olivia described her exit as disappointing. Moreover, she was left speechless when shown that Blue Aiva, whom she had refused to nominate, had put her up for eviction.

Asked by #BBTitans host Lawrence Maleka whether Juicy Jay had any regrets, he responded: “None. I gave it my all, and changed levels and gears when I needed to. It has happened and I can’t do much about it now.”

In a bid to stir up more drama, Lawrence and co-host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu questioned Nelisa and Yemi Cregx about leaving their love interests Khosi and Thabang behind – together.

Yemi Cregx on his romance with Khosi said: “Initially, I wasn’t sure about it, but I just had to make a decision and it’s serious. We’re talking about linking up outside of the house.”

On whether he is concerned something romantic could brew between Khosi and Thabang now that both their love partners are out of the house he said: “We agreed we won’t do anything that would jeopardise our relationship. But I am just waiting to see because she told me that nothing would happen.”

Nelisa in turn said: “I really like Thabang. I’m very curious to see where it ends up.”

Back in the house, Ebuka asked Ebubu for clarity on whether he has a say in his pair or whether Tsatsii, who cost their HoH privileges this week, makes all the decisions.

“That’s not true. We divide and conquer as a team. What happened this week was just a mistake and we’ve moved past it. Everything we do is 50/50,” he answered.

No one truly knows what surprises the upcoming week may hold as the suspense continues to build in Biggie’s house. Ziyakhala wahala!

The live-action continues on DStv channel 198.