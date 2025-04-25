BCC 2025 budget finally approved

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Dr John Basera

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

GOVERNMENT has conditionally approved the Bulawayo City Council’s 2025 budget after months of bickering between the local authority and its stakeholders.

In a letter to the BCC town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Dr John Basera revealed that despite approving the budget, quarterly monitoring will be conducted to ensure adherence.

“The Minister of Local Government and Public Works has in terms of Section 47 (1) of the Public Finance Management Act Chapter 22:19 approved the 2025 budget for Bulawayo City Council with the following conditions,” reads the letter.

Other conditions include that all outstanding audits should be cleared by year-end, hence Council to submit detailed monthly progress reports to this effect.

“Council should put into effect the tariffs that were agreed on by the Committee set by the Honourable Minister, which are namely: shop and liquor licences, water charges and property rates,” said Dr Basera