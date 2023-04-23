BCC appoints director of engineering services

Lizzy Nekhoma, chronicle online reporter



THE Bulawayo city council has appointed Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube as the Director of Engineering services starting from 1 April 2023

Eng Ncube replaces the late Eng Simela Dube who was Bulawayo’s director of engineering service from 2010 to 2021 when he died from an undisclosed ailment.

In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said: ‘‘The city of Bulawayo is pleased to announce the appointment of Engineer Sikhumbuzo Mangisi Ncube to the position of Director of Engineering Services with effect from the 1st April 2023.’’

Eng Ncube attained his first degree in Civil and Water engineering from 1998 to 2003 and his second degree in an Executive Master of Business Administration from 2009 to 2011 from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust).

His profile from the local authority reads: “He began his professional career as Student Engineer with Stewarts and Llyods – Bulawayo Office in 2002. He then joined the Zimbabwe National Water Authority after his graduation where he worked as a Projects and Planning Engineer, and Water Supplies Engineer (2004 – 2006). He also worked with Proplastics, a Division of Murray and Roberts as a Design and Sales Engineer and Acting Regional Sales Manager (2006 – 2007).

“He thereafter joined World Vision Zimbabwe where he held several roles such as Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Engineer and Water and Sanitation Coordinator.

Eng Ncube joined the City of Bulawayo as a Senior Engineer – Waste Water in 2010 and also worked as a Senior Engineer – Water Distribution before his promotion to Principal Engineer – Strategic Planning (2015 – 2018). He was further promoted to the position of Deputy Director of Engineering Services (Water and Sanitation) in February 2018 and has been Acting Director in the Engineering Services Department from January 2022 till his appointment.”

Eng Ncube is a dynamic Engineer with demonstrated history and substantial experience in all aspects of civil engineering and water and sanitation project planning, implementation and management. He has worked on a number of flagship projects including the Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Project (BWSSIP) funded by the African Development Bank as Coordinator and Technical Specialist, Local Coordinator with the Netherlands funded WaterWorx project, Climate Change Expert, Nyamandlovu Aquifer construction, rehabilitation of earth dams and establishment of irrigation schemes and has represented the City in other national projects.

He has expertise in feasibility studies and proposal writing, project planning design and stakeholder participation and involvement for sustainable WASH Solutions. He also has experience in contract management, project administration, and exposure with different funding institutions.

Eng Ncube is a Corporate Member of the Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers, Professional Engineer with the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe, Committee Member of the Matabeleland Chapter (ZIE) (2017 – 2022), Committee Member of Bridge Building and Water Network Competition for National High Schools under Matabeleland ZIE (2017 – 2022), Former member of the Zimbabwe Emergency Response Team (ZERT) with World Vision (2008 – 2009) and Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) Committee Member (2018 – 2019). He is also a board member of various organisations and institutions.