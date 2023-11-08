BCC approves former Mayor Mguni’s payment plan for double cab vehicle

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

FORMER Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni has been granted eight months to pay off a Toyota Hilux Double Cab which was sold to him at a reduced price as part of his exit package.

The Toyota Hilux Double Cab was sold to Mr Mguni at US $ 9 566 and he made an initial US$2 000 payment before engaging council on a payment plan.

In the latest council reports, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) indicates that the local authority agreed to Mr Mguni’s terms to buy the car.

“The Chamber Secretary reported (4th October 2023) that members would recall that on the 2nd of August, 2023 Council resolved that the Toyota Hilux Double Cab be sold to the Mayor at a depreciated value of US $ 9 566. The former mayor had since written a letter proposing to settle the purchase price on the following terms: 1. US$ 2000 upon signing of the Agreement of Sale and 2. The balance thereof payable in eight equal monthly installments” reads the report.

According to the minutes council acceded to Mr Mguni’s payment arrangement.

The local authority said previous occurrences guided its acceptance of the payment plan.

“Going by precedence, previous former mayors were granted payment terms with 6 percent interest on outstanding payments and the vehicle comprehensively insured by the purchaser in order to protect council’s interests,” read the minutes.

