BCC awards over US$1,2milion in contracts

THE Bulawayo City Council has awarded 13 contracts worth over US$1,2 million for various projects in the city including the provision of debt recovery services at a time when the local authority recently indicated ratepayers owe more than $200 billion, which is a major setback to the development and provision of basic services.

Businesses, domestic consumers and Government departments owe close to $217 billion in unpaid monthly bills and there is a need to intensify debt collection measures.

According to council, domestic debtors owe the biggest chunk with a staggering $128,5 billion followed by industry and commerce players who owe $69, 6 billion with Government debtors owing the least at $18, 98 billion.

All in total, the city council is owed $217,1 billion.

As part of efforts to recover the money, close to 60 percent of schools in Bulawayo will have their water disconnected in an intensified debt recovery blitz by the local authority.

According to a notice by the local authority, the contracts awarded range from delivery of skip bins, grass-cutting equipment, partitioning of council offices and refurbishment of community halls and council flats.

For instance, Green Earth Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd was awarded two tenders – $115 000 tender for the supply and delivery of skip bins and $35 000 for the supply and delivery of grass-cutting equipment.

Growly Construction and Manufacturing was also awarded a $16 445 contract for partitioning of Tower Block tenth floor officers while Hopelit Enterprises has a $291 499 contract to refurbish Tregene Flats, $72 494 contract to refurbish Magwegwe Hall and $96 135 to refurbish Beit Hall.

A law firm, Sauramba S. P Attorneys has a contract for the provision of debt recovery services for the Legal section.

Other contracts are for pothole patching, surfacing roads at Pumula South and provision of vacuum tankers services.