BCC backtracks on controversial decision to bar debit card payments

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

BULAWAYO City Council has made a dramatic turnaround on its shocking resolution to only allow debit cards bearing the name of the house owner to be used in the payment of rates and water bills.

The order was to take effect on Monday.

“Residents and stakeholders of the City of Bulawayo are notified that with effect from the 22nd of January 2024 only debit cards bearing the name of the Rates/Water Account Holder being paid for will be accepted at all our payment points,” read the council announcement.

However City mayor, Councilor David Coltart said the decision has been reversed after he ordered that it be ‘refined.’

“It has been withdrawn today. I have asked that it be refined,” said Cllr Coltart.

Recently, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) revealed in it’s report that majority of Bulawayo residents live in rented houses amid revelations that only 30 percent are homeowners as the city council is struggling to clear the housing backlog of about 120 000 units.

Cllr Coltart said decision to implement has been halted so that people can be allowed to apply to make payments by other means.

“The intention behind this is good – it is designed to stop people taking US dollars due to BCC and paying in RTGS. But we need to allow genuine people to pay using cards not in their names,” said Cllr Coltart.