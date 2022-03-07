BCC car thief arrested in Esigodini after spray painting the vehicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A man who stole a Bulawayo City Council (BCC) vehicle last month and spray painted it has been arrested in Esigodini.

“Police in Bulawayo arrested Ignatius Sounds Mudzudzu (55) for theft of a motor vehicle case which occurred in Bulawayo CBD on 04/03/22 at about 1000 hours. The suspect was intercepted by the Police while driving the stolen Mazda B1600 vehicle, installed with a car tracking system, at Crocodile area in Esigodini. A container of Glue Devil spray paint which he used to deface the company’s vehicle logo was recovered in the vehicle,” posted the police on their Twitter page.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed that the vehicle stolen and now recovered belongs to BCC.

It seems that Mudzudzu stole two more cars in Bulawayo and sold them.

“Further investigations linked the suspect to two more cases which occurred in Bulawayo CBD on 07/02/22 and 20/02/22, in which he allegedly stole two vehicles and sold them in Mozambique,” said the police.

