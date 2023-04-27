BCC closes roads for ZITF 2023

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Online reporter

HILLSIDE Road and other thoroughfares around the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair’s (ZITF) arena will be closed to traffic for 10 hours on Friday, April 28, 2023, for the official opening of the trade showcase.

According to a statement by the Bulawayo City Council between 7AM and 5PM areas that will be closed are; between 14th Avenue and 23th Avenue/Burns Drive intersection and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street between 12th Avenue and 14th Avenue.

Residents who need to access properties within the closed off areas will be assisted by the police.

“The diversion routes between the 23rd Avenue / Burns Drive and 12th Avenue intersections will be signposted via the Matopos Road and 12th Avenue Extension. Each junction off the Hillside Road between 23rd Avenue and 12th Avenue will be closed during the Official Opening and manned by Traffic Management Team. If you approach the Hillside Road within the closure area to travel east or west, the Traffic Management Team will ask you to turn around and use the diversion route. If that is not possible, or if you need to access another junction or a property within the closed area, the traffic management team will guide you safely through the closure. Every effort has been made to ensure disruption to traffic, businesses and residents is kept to a minimum. However, the road closure will inevitably cause some disruption.” Read the council statement.