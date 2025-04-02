BCC commissions four refuse compactors

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) on Wednesday afternoon commissioned four new refuse compactors.

The trucks will add to the existing fleet to be bring the total number to 17 refuse compactors.

BCC Director of Health Services Dr Edwin Mzingwane said the city needs 30 refuse compactors to adequately service residential areas, industrial area, businesses and the city centre.

To make up for the shortfall of refuse compactors, BCC constructed private players whose trucks collect refuse in the western areas and city centre in order to keep Bulawayo clean.