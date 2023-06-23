BCC commissions US$1m equipment

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni cuts the ribbon to commission newly acquired vehicles and earth-moving equipment over US$1 million at the large City Hall carpark yesterday

Nqobile Tshili – [email protected]

SERVICE delivery is expected to significantly improve in Bulawayo following the commissioning yesterday of newly acquired vehicles and earth-moving equipment worth over US$1 million.

The commissioned consignment, which includes a grader, an excavator, a front-end loader, five Nissan NP200 trucks and four Mazda 50 pick-up trucks, is set to greately improve council operations.

The construction equipment will be used in servicing of stands as well as road rehabilitation and this is expected to drastically reduce the council’s operational costs when compared to hiring equipment.

Unlike in the past, when council borrowed from institutions such as the World Bank to finance the procurement of machinery and vehicles, this time around the local authority mobilised its own resources.

The director of Engineering Services, engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube, said the procurement of the new equipment was a milestone development, which is part of a process to gradually replace the old fleet.

“We are here to witness this historic event, which we must call a milestone for the City of Bulawayo. Why should we call this event a milestone? In the past council used to borrow from institutions like the World Bank to buy machinery and vehicles but this time council mobilised its own resources,” said Eng Ncube.

He said after realising that such funding schemes were no longer available, council raised money from pre-sale of stands.

Eng Ncube said the new earth-moving equipment was expected to last many years.

“We expect this equipment to be operational for the next 30 years which means council will not be hiring machinery to service stands or work on roads. The equipment that we have was bought in 1992, 1998, and the last was in 2015 until this fleet we are unveiling today,” he said.

Eng Ncube said residents should expect improved service delivery now that council has the required equipment.

He said council has 336 vehicles inclusive of plant and equipment but 51 percent of the fleet was now obsolete hence council was gradually replacing the old fleet.

Eng Ncube said council was also working towards modernising workshops for easy maintenance of its vehicle fleet.

Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni said council bought the machinery and vehicles in order to improve service delivery.

“The target for this year has been to avail the necessary resources for the provision of efficient general day-to-day service delivery and the plant equipment will be key in ensuring that we achieve this. We are today commissioning these various machines and equipment in order to improve our performance,” he said.

Cllr Mguni said the council was having a serious challenge with its existing fleet, which is old and prone to breakdowns thereby affecting service delivery.

He said council was at times forced to hire vehicles and machinery to provide services which was costly.

Cllr Mguni challenged residents to pay bills on time to enable council to provide services.

“The city needs to have adequate equipment in order to provide the required sercvices,” he said.

He said council needs to improve revenue collection if it is to improve service delivery and buy the necessary equipment or vehicles.

Cllr Mguni said council needs to buy refuse collection vehicles, fire tenders and ambulances.

“Regrettably, poor payment of bills impacts on the quality of service delivery. We also want to appeal to banks to provide the necessary funding through long-term loans at affordable interest rates,” he said.

Cllr Mguni said the hyperinflationary environment has made it impossible for the city to raise the capital funding through loans.

“ I am, thus, inviting the local financial institutions in Bulawayo to also partner the council in funding some of the city’s development projects,” he said.

Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, said the procurement of the new equipment is in sync with the national vision of developing the country through improved service delivery.

He said council was moving towards self-reliance even on machinery to improve services as outsourcing was becoming extremely expensive.

“It is council policy now to limit outsourcing of services. Yes, we will continue outsourcing but it has become expensive. Our policy as council is to try as much as possible to have all the equipment that we require,” said Mr Dube. — @nqotshili