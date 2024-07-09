BCC concerned over fouling and vandalism at its cemeteries

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has expressed concern over the fouling and vandalism that have occurred at its cemeteries, particularly Hyde Park.

According to the latest Council minutes, Councillor Melisa Mabeza proposed erecting a boundary fence around council cemeteries in order to maintain dignity in these areas.

“Councillor M. Mabeza raised concern on the fouling and vandalism that happened at Council cemeteries. She was particularly concerned about Hyde Park. Cemetery which had a lot of pathways used by residents. A cemetery is a very respected area in African society. This dignity should be retained at all times. In her view, Council should erect a boundary fence around the Cemetery,” the minutes read in part.

Ward 16 Cllr Greater Gumede raised concerns about the impassable gravel road leading to Luveve Cemetery.

She requested that Council provide a paved road for better access to the cemetery.

In response, Ward 17 Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo highlighted that the council had completed the fencing project around the cemetery.

“The fence had been vandalised and stolen. Currently, a hedge was planted. It was very sad to note that residents of late did not respect the cemeteries. There were illegal dumps everywhere including inside the Hyde Park Cemetery. Efforts would be done to clean the area next to Hyde Park Cemetery,” further reads the minutes.

Over the years, the local authority has also expressed concern about the increasing theft and vandalism of metal grave markers at its cemeteries. To address this issue, they considered introducing concrete grave markers as a sustainable solution.

This was because concrete grave markers were more durable and of no value to the grave vandal as compared to the metal ones which were susceptible to weather elements and, in cases of fire they became illegible.

The shift to concrete grave markers was also mooted after the local authority realised that families were also failing to locate graves of their loved ones, especially those that had no monuments erected on them as they flattened out with time.