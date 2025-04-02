BCC courts investors for key sectors

Sikhulekelani Moyo

City of Bulawayo’s economic development manager, Mr Kholisani Moyo has revealed Bulawayo offers diverse opportunities for investors in sectors including energy, road infrastructure, water, and sewer management.

Under the health sector, Mr Moyo said the city wants to introduce health tourism.

He also spoke on the need to value-add minerals that are found in the region.

â€œWe are happy that we have Zimbabwe School of Mines in the city and we can value-add lithium and other minerals, we have a special economic zone where we can put facilities for that,” he said.

“Agro-processing is one of the major sectors in the city, we have many companies already in the sector, but we still need more to value-add things like wheat into products like pasta, among other things.”

On tourism, Mr Moyo said the city wants to leverage cultural and heritage tourism as it is privileged to have a lot of history.

“Also, we want investors who will come and improve our tourism infrastructure like hotels and lodges.”

Other investment opportunities, as mentioned by Mr Moyo, include the rehabilitation of sporting facilities, the introduction of bucket seats to promote the sports economy.

On transport, Mr Moyo said, “We cannot address the economic issues without addressing the transport issue.”

“Bulawayo is a small economy, and those who produce in the city will have to move the goods to other markets across the country and in the region.”

He gave specific mention to the need to have proper rail transport to reduce road damage by huge trucks.